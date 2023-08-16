CHANGE LANGUAGE
Leandro Paredes Rejoins Roma from Paris Saint-Germain

Published By: Ritayan Basu

AFP

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 14:45 IST

Rome, Italy

Leandro Paredes signed with Roma (Twitter)

Leandro Paredes was a Roma player between 2014 and 2017 and rejoins the Italian club untill 2025.

Leandro Paredes has rejoined Roma from Paris Saint-Germain, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Roma said that midfielder Paredes had signed “a contract until June 30, 2025" reportedly worth four million euros ($4.4 million) a season.

Paredes, who triumphed with Argentina at last year’s World Cup, was a Roma player between 2014 and 2017 before being sold to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The 29-year-old will wear the number 16 shirt made iconic by home-grown hero and fellow World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi.

“I would never have chosen that number without his permission," Paredes told Roma’s social media channels.

“He sent me a message to say that he would be delighted if I picked that number. It will be an honour."

Paredes moves to Roma after Juventus didn’t take up their option to buy him at the end of his loan from PSG at the end of last season.

Paredes won three league titles and two French Cups for Qatar-backed PSG, and was a losing Champions League finalist three years ago.

Roma are also set to sign Renato Sanches from PSG following the departure of Nemanja Matic to Rennes.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
