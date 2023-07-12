Leeds United Striker Rodrigo Set To Join Qatari Side Al Rayyan

Leeds United striker Rodrigo is reported to have left the newly-relegated Championship side to join Qatari club Al Rayyan.

The 32-year-old, who had 12 months left on his contract with the club, had a release clause in his contract that has been activated by the Qatari club.

Reports suggest that a deal has already been made between the clubs involved, and Rodrigo is undergoing his medical before finalizing the details of his contract, which he is set to sign later today.

Excl: Rodrigo Moreno Machado leaves Leeds United and joins Qatari side Al Rayyan, done deal and here we go 🇶🇦Medical ongoing for Rodrigo, waiting to complete documents and get the deal signed later today. pic.twitter.com/7vft4wbxTN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2023

Rodrigo was brought into Leeds in 2020 from La Liga side Valencia on a club-record deal, which saw the Spaniard make his way to Elland Road for a fee of around 30 million pounds on a four-year deal.

Rodrigo came into the club and made an immediate impact when Leeds’ experiment with Welsh striker Patrick Bamford seemed to have stalled their attack.

In his three seasons at Elland Road, he made 97 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals and providing five assists.

Despite suffering relegation, Rodrigo’s last campaign for the club proved to be his most productive as he scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, as he ended the season as Leed’s top scorer.

Leeds had what could only be termed as a disappointing season, as the promising side dropped to the 19th spot. With relegation looming around the horizons and must-win fixtures lined up in the final weeks of the season, Leeds failed miserably as they could only salvage one point across their last five fixtures in the Premier League. This inevitably decided Leeds’ fate as the side ended up getting relegated to the Championship for the next season.

Following their relegation, Leeds have suffered massive losses to their squad, as Rodrigo becomes the fifth player to leave the club this summer window, along with the likes of Brendan Aaronson, Marc Roca, Robin Koch and Tyler Roberts.

The Qatari side Al Rayyan will be hoping that the inclusion of Rodrigo will help bolster their squad and ensure a higher finish in the Qatar Stars League.