Leeds United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United Coverage on TV And Online

A relegation-threatened Leeds United will be hosting third-placed Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. Leeds United will be without their skipper Liam Cooper during their weekend Premier League clash. Cooper has been out of action after enduring a muscle injury. With three matches yet to be played, Leeds United now find themselves at the 19th spot in the Premier League standings. The Sam Allardyce-coached side have been winless in their last six games. Meanwhile, Newcastle United are vying for a spot in the Champions League. They have won three of their last four Premier League games. In their last game, the Magpies had to concede a 0-2 defeat against Arsenal.

Newcastle United and Leeds United last faced each other in December 2022 and the two sides had played out a goalless draw in that contest. Newcastle United have emerged victorious in five of their last seven visits to Elland Road.

When will the Leeds United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United will be played on May 13, Saturday.

Where will the Leeds United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United will be played at the Elland Road in Leeds.

What time will the Leeds United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Leeds United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Leeds United vs Newcastle United?

top videos

Leeds United predicted starting line-up: Joel Robles, Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen, Maximilian Wober, Junior Firpo, Weston McKennie, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, Adam Forshaw, Wilfried Gnonto, Patrick Bamford

Newcastle United starting line-up: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Daniel Burn, Joseph Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon