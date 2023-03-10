Leicester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live?

Leicester City will be aiming to end their three-match losing streak when they take on Chelsea in Premier League on March 11. On the other hand, the Blues will be looking to register three straight wins for the first time since October when they lock horns with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Chelsea will certainly be the favourites on Saturday, considering Leicester City’s recent form. Southampton had stunned Leicester in their last Premier League match. Carlos Alcaraz had fired an effort past Leicester City keeper Danny Ward in that match. Furthermore, Graham Potter’s side will be upbeat after their convincing 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Few will bet against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Leicester City and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea will be played on March 11.

Where will the match between Leicester City and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

At what time will the match between Leicester City and Chelsea begin?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on March 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Leicester City and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Leicester City and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Starting Line-ups:

Leicester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

