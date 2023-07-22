Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Coverage on TV And Online

Before the upcoming Premier League season begins in August, two English rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City will square off against each other in a club-friendly. The 2022-23 season was disappointing for both teams. The Spurs finished eighth in the Premier League table while Leicester were relegated to the second division. Both teams will be looking to start their campaigns on a brighter note with a win in their pre-season friendly to kick things off. The friendly match will be hosted at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 23. Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur have faced each other a total of 20 times in club-friendly games, with the Spurs winning 11 matches.

Tottenham have other things to worry about as the English club is set to lose their star goal poacher Harry Kane this summer’s transfer window. The England international scored 30 goals in the previous Premier League season, finishing behind Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. Despite Kane’s brilliant numbers Tottenham failed to secure a Champions League spot in the upcoming season while ending the season without a piece of silverware.

Leicester City are currently a shadow of their former selves that once won the Premier League in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri. A horrendous season will now force them to feature in the second tier. Their primary goal would be to secure a position back into the Premier League next season.

Ahead of Sunday’s Club Friendly game match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Club Friendly between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on July 23, Sunday.

Where will the Club Friendly between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

At what time will the Club Friendly between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The Club Friendly game match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 3:30 AM IST on July 23, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Club Friendly?

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Club Friendly live streaming?

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be streamed live on the official Tottenham app.

What are the full squads of Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur for the Club Friendly?

Leicester City Full Squad: Daniel Iversen, Callum Doyle, Conor Coady, Wout Faes, Ricardo Domingos Barbosa Pereira, Kierman Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Timothy Castagne, Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka

Tottenham Hotspur Full Squad: Gulgliemo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Destiny Udogie, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Harry Kane, Son Hueng-min