Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain Suffer Another Defeat at Home to FC Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain’s poor second half of the season continued on Sunday as the Ligue 1 leaders slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to mid-table Lorient after having Achraf Hakimi sent off in the first half.

Lorient were already ahead through Enzo Le Fee’s early goal at the Parc des Princes before Hakimi was dismissed for a second yellow card inside the opening 20 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe equalised for the home side in opportunistic fashion, pouncing to score after Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo had thrown the ball to the ground wrongly thinking the referee had blown for a free-kick.

Yet Lorient deservedly retook the lead before half-time when Darlin Yongwa converted from close range, and they made sure of the win late on.

Bamba Dieng had a goal disallowed for offside moments before he ran half the length of the pitch unchallenged to score at the second attempt after Gianluigi Donnarumma had stopped his shot.

The final whistle was met with loud jeers from the home fans in a stadium where one end was closed as a punishment after fans let off flares during a defeat by Lyon earlier in April.

Despite their sixth Ligue 1 loss of 2023, PSG remain eight points clear at the top of the table from Marseille and on course to seal a French record 11th league title.

However, Marseille can cut that gap to five points with a win at home to Auxerre later and Lens will be six points off the top if they beat Toulouse away in midweek.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here