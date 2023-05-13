CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ligue 1: Lens Edge Out Reims 2-1 to Mount Title Pressure on Leaders PSG
Ligue 1: Lens Edge Out Reims 2-1 to Mount Title Pressure on Leaders PSG

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 07:30 IST

Lens, France

Lens beat Reims 2-1 (Twitter)

Lens beat Reims 2-1 (Twitter)

After trailing to a Florian Balogun spot kick, Lens struck back through Polish midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski and captain Seko Fofana to clinch a 2-1 win over Reims as the second placed Lens moved to within 3 points of table toppers PSG

Lens closed to within three points of Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 title race on Friday with a 2-1 win over Reims.

In front of a packed house, Lens also consolidated hopes of qualifying directly for the Champions League ahead of third-placed Marseille, who they leap-frogged with another 2-1 win last week.

ALSO READ| Premier League: Dean Smith Cancels Leicester Day Off as Relegation Pressure Mounts

PSG have 78 points ahead of a home clash with struggling Ajaccio on Saturday.

Lens, who have played a game more, have 75 points and Marseille have 70 before taking on relegated Angers on Sunday.

Reduced to 10 men in the 19th minute for a straight red when defender Kevin Danso pushed Folarin Balogun, the striker picked himself up to take the ensuing penalty and make it 1-0 for the visitors.

ALSO READ| Erik ten Hag Says Stars Want to Join Manchester United Despite Ownership Uncertainty

    Lens struck back through Polish midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski who has not missed a penalty all season and who made no mistake with a spot-kick in the 39th minute.

    Lens captain Seko Fofana of Ivory Coast then delivered the winner, beating two defenders with a mazy run before scoring from 25 yards in the 54th minute.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
