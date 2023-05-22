CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Ligue 1: Lens Stage Comeback Win at Lorient to Close in on UCL Berth
1-MIN READ

Ligue 1: Lens Stage Comeback Win at Lorient to Close in on UCL Berth

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Reuters

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 09:14 IST

Lorient, France

Lens beat Lorient 3-1 (Twitter)

Lens beat Lorient 3-1 (Twitter)

Lorient's Romain Faivre opened the scoring on the night, but Lens hit back through strikes from Florian Sotoca, Adrien Thomasson and Seko Fofana to seal a 3-1 win on the road and take a 5 point lead over third placed Marseille

RC Lens took a huge step towards securing an automatic spot in the Champions League group stage when they claimed a 3-1 comeback win at Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Florian Sotoca, Adrien Thomasson and Seko Fofana struck after Romain Faivre’s opener for Lorient as second-placed Lens, on 78 points, opened a five-point lead over third-placed Olympique de Marseille with two games left this season.

Lens’s victory also delayed Paris St Germain’s expected title celebrations. PSG moved six points clear at the top with a game remaining as they beat lowly AJ Auxerre 2-1 on Sunday.

France superstar Kylian Mbappe netted two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game to help PSG to their 27th win of the campaign.

The first two teams in Ligue 1 qualify for the Champions League group stage while the third-placed side enters the competition in the third qualifying round.

     Lorient are 10th in the table with 52 points from 36 games, after having registered 14 wins, 10 draws and 12 defeats this season.
    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    first published:May 22, 2023, 09:14 IST
