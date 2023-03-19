CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ligue 1: PSG Suffer Shocking Defeat at Home in 2-0 Loss to Rennes

PSG's Marco Verratti is dejected during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Karl Toko-Ekambi put Rennes in front with a magnificent strike in the final minute of the first half before Arnaud Kalimuendo then made it 2-0 three minutes after the restart. This was PSG's second defeat against Rennes this year after they also lost the away fixture when the teams last met in January

Paris Saint-Germain’s march towards another Ligue 1 title was slowed on Sunday as they went down 2-0 at home to Rennes, the second time Christophe Galtier’s side have lost to the Brittany club in 2023.

Kylian Mbappe had an effort disallowed for offside before Karl Toko-Ekambi put Rennes in front with a magnificent strike in the final minute of the first half.

Arnaud Kalimuendo then made it 2-0 three minutes after the restart against the club he left in the last close season, as PSG slumped to a first home league defeat of the campaign.

It is the Parisians’ fourth Ligue 1 loss this season, all of them coming in 2023. They also lost away to Rennes when the teams last met in January.

The result means Marseille can cut PSG’s lead at the top of the table to seven points if they win away to Reims in Sunday’s late game.

Rennes, meanwhile, reclaim fifth place from Lille in the fight for European qualification.

The team finishing fifth will qualify for the Europa Conference League, with the top three going into the Champions League and fourth into the Europa League.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
