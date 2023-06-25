WATCH: Lionel Messi Marks 36th Birthday With Hattrick in Maxi Rodriguez's Farewell Game

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi turned 36 on the 24th of June 2023 and marked the occasion with a stupendous first-half hattrick against childhood club Newell’s Old Boys in a game which was billed as a farewell game for former teammate Maxi Rodriguez in Rosario.

ALSO READ| Ronaldinho Dazzles at ‘The Beautiful Game’ Charity Match Against Roberto Carlos’ Team

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was serenaded with a raucous rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ from the gathered admirers ahead of kick-off and proceeded to delight the fans with a treble of high quality, which included a trademark free kick curler dispatched into the net.

Messi opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the game as he stepped up to take a freekick from the edge of the area and effortlessly put it in the top corner, as he has done so frequently over the year, seemingly at will.

His second of the night came as he ran straight through on goal, before producing an exquisite chip over the head of the keeper and into the back of the net, in yet another classic Messi moment.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner rounded out his treble on the night with a left-footed volley after bringing down a lofted ball inside the box with his chest and taking yet another magical touch to line him up for the shot.

The welcome Lionel Messi received when returning to the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, where his footballing journey began ❤️🖤(via @Newells) pic.twitter.com/0E7QS2uQXG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2023

Newell’s Old Boys ended up on the winning side on the night though as they triumphed 7-5 in the friendly.

Messi shocked the world as he announced that he will make the switch to MLS side Inter Miami when his contract with French club PSG runs out at the end of the month.

Messi became disillusioned at the Parisian club after the club’s Ultras whistled and boo-ed the Argentine genius following the team’s early elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

ALSO READ| ‘Incredibly Grateful for Being Arsenal’s Manager’, Says Gunners Boss Mikel Arteta

During his two-year tenure at the French capital city, Messi managed to win the domestic title in both campaigns, but domestic success did not translate to continental glory as PSG suffered embarrassing defeats on their way out of the elite European competition.

The acquisition of a player of Messi’s calibre and clout bodes well for the future of football in the USA, which are slated to host the FIFA World Cup in the year 2026 along with neighbours Mexico and Canada.