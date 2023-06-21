CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi's US VisitAdipurushInternational Yoga DayAshes 2023Hema Malini
Home » Football » Breakdown of Lionel Messi's $55M Salary: How Much Will Inter Miami Star Earn After Taxes?
2-MIN READ

Breakdown of Lionel Messi's $55M Salary: How Much Will Inter Miami Star Earn After Taxes?

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 15:08 IST

Miami

Lionel Messi is set to become the highest paid athlete in United States after his Inter Miami move (Twitter Image)

Lionel Messi is set to become the highest paid athlete in United States after his Inter Miami move (Twitter Image)

Lionel Messi is set to become the highest paid athlete in United States with a salary of $55m after he joins Inter Miami but how much will the Argentine actually earn?

Lionel Messi is on the verge of joining Inter Miami, the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar whose contract with PSG expired recently is due to sign an eye-watering deal with the club, which will earn him a reported salary of $55M.

Messi will become the highest-paid athlete in the United States following his move to the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Recently, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas confirmed to select media outlets according to an Associated Press report that Messi is set to make his debut on July 21.

According to Sports entrepreneur Andre Petcash, Messi is set to earn $31.7m in net income following his move to Inter Miami.

ALSO READ| Live Transfer Window June 21: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Sign Chelsea Winger, Neymar Angling For Barcelona Return

The largest chunk of his salary will be retained by Messi himself, whereas the Argentine World Cup winner will reportedly pay $20.35m to federal Tax authorities.

Since the 35-year-old will be playing in Florida, according to the rules of the government of the United States, he will not be required to pay any income tax to the state, further, no agent fee will be associated with Messi’s blockbuster package.

This is because his father, Jorge Messi is his agent, and therefore, unlike other agents who charge a ‘brokerage’ amount when a player signs for a club, there would be no such thing among the Messi family.

The superstar football, who is set to become the highest-paid athlete in the United States will pay around $1.64m in jock tax as well as $1.29m in medicare.

ALSO READ| Inside Lionel Messi’s Staggering $25m Deal With Saudi Arabia: Social Media Posts, All Expenses-Paid Trips

All things considered, Messi will earn a reported $31.7m figure as his net income after his move to Inter Miami.

The star footballer was offered a highly lucrative deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal however, such is the structure of Messi’s deal with Inter Miami that he will also own equity in the club.

Furthermore, his deal will also include revenue-sharing agreements with sponsors such as Adidas and Apple.

To add to all of this, the former Barcelona forward who was close to a reunion with his boyhood club but ultimately chose otherwise also has a $25M contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Gulf state.

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Inter Miami
  2. lionel messi
  3. Major League Soccer (MLS)
first published:June 21, 2023, 15:08 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 15:08 IST