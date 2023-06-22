Lionel Messi's Advice to Kylian Mbappe on Future Before PSG Departure

Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi caused a stir in the transfer market as he decided to make the switch from French champions PSG to David Beckham-owned MLS side Inter Miami.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly had a word of wisdom for French superstar Kylian Mbappe before the 35-year-old’s exit from the French club, in which he expressed that the 24-year-old PSG star deserves a ‘winning project’.

“I’d rather you go to Barca but, if you want to go to Madrid, do it. You deserve a real project, a winning project," Messi is reported to have told the French wunderkind.

Messi’s switch from Europe to the North American nation is sure to be a watershed moment in the footballing lore of the United States of America, which is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside neighbours Canada and Mexico.

Messi was part of a fearsome attacking trio at the French capital city club, which had the privilege of boasting of a star-studded line up leading the front lines.

The trio of Messi, French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian dazzler Neymar wreaked havoc in the French top flight picking up two domestic titles in as many years since the Argentine signed for the Ligue 1 side.

But, domestic dominance did not translate to European success and the PSG fans became frustrated with their team crashing out in the continental tournaments repeatedly despite heavy investment and all the star players, as the relationship between the ultras and Messi deteriorated.

Disillusioned with the project, Messi made the call to not extend his contract at the Parisian club and opted for a move elsewhere. A sensational return to his former club Barcelona was on the cards, but Messi opted against a Catalan homecoming as the sour taste from the unceremonious exit from Spain, due to the club’s wretched financial situation, lingers in his mind.

Mbappe’s future at the capital city club remains in doubt after the 24-year-old sent a letter to the club stating that he isn’t yet ready to sign an extension on his current contract, which runs till the end of the upcoming season.

PSG would have to either sell him this season if they are to make money off his transfer or risk the possibility of the French star leaving on a free at the end of the forthcoming campaign.

According to reports, PSG have slapped a 200 Million asking price for the sale of the player and Real Madrid, the player’s main suitors, has tabled an offer around the 120 Million region as things stand.