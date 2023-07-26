Lionel Messi Nets Brace as Inter Miami Thump Atlanta United 4-0

Lionel Messi continued his brilliant start of life in the USA as he managed to get on the scoresheet yet again for the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami as the Florida based team got the better of Atlanta United in a 4-0 thumping, with the Argentine World Cup winner netting a brace.

Messi was handed his first start for the American club, and he made sure that it was a memorable one as he found the back of the net twice in the rout of Atlanta.

Messi netted twice early in the first half before Robert Taylor netted a double of his own to register a resounding victory.

Messi started the game in style as former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, who reunited with the 36-year-old at Inter Miami found the run of the 36-year-old lofted the ball over the head of the hapless defenders as Messi latched onto the ball and pulled the trigger. As his attempt came off the post the seven-time Ballo d’Or winner tapped the rebound in to send the home fans into a wild celebration. And this was just eight minutes into the game.

The fans did not have to wait for long to see Messi net yet again in the 22nd minute of the first period.

Messi released Taylor on the left flank before running along to provide support in the middle for his teammate, who played the ball back into the middle, straight into the feet of the former-PSG star, who made no mistake in caressing the ball over the line to double his side’s lead.

Taylor became a scorer late in the first half as he notched up a 44th-minute goal to establish a 3-goal lead for the Miami unit. He doubled his tally on the day with another strike in the 53rd minute of the game to put the result beyond any doubt.

Inter Miami were reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute of the fixture as Christopher MxVey was sent off but the Herons held out to claim the win with a clean sheet.