Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo EA Sports FC 24 Ratings Leaked as Both Players Face a Downgrade

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the two players who have come to define and exemplify the current era of modern football and their feats and achievements over the years stand as a testament to the same. And as a result, they have been rewarded handsomely with outstanding ratings on EA Sports’ super famous FIFA games. However, with time, the ratings of the duo started to plateau before dipping.

EA Sports couldn’t renew its deal with governing body FIFA due to a disparity between what the company was ready to offer and what the Swiss-based governing body demanded. And hence, EA Sports have rebranded their game.

The rating for both Messi and Ronaldo in the upcoming EA Sports FC 24, the new image of the makers’ best-selling game, have been leaked online and the ratings have sent the internet into a debate.

Both players have been handed a downgrade due to their advancing age, but it is Ronaldo who has suffered a lower rating than his long-term rival.

The leaked data show Messi, the Argentine World Cup winner, has been given a rating of 88, while Ronaldo has been rated 83.

Ronaldo’s various individual stats reportedly include 74 pace, 83 shooting, 77 passing, 85 dribbling and a rating of 72 in physicality. While Messi fares better with a pace rating of 75, 71 dribbling, a shot rating of 87, 88 passing and 57 physicality ratings.

Messi made the move to MLS side Inter Miami recently after he got disillusioned with life in Paris, where the PSG ultras turned against him following the team’s poor showing in the UEFA Champions League yet again.

Messi won the domestic French league title twice in two years during his time in Ligue 1, but couldn’t recreate domestic dominance on continental level and this led the irate fans to whistle and boo the legendary playmaker.

However, Messi seems to have put it all behind him and has made a fantastic start to life in the USA scoring three goals and setting one up already in his two outings since the move.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, moved to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr after his relationship with former club Manchester United soured following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he went on to lambast the state of affairs at the Manchester club, which did not go down well in the eyes of the fans and the management.