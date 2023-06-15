'Lionel Messi Didn't Get the Respect he Deserved in France', Says Kylian Mbappe After Argentine's Departure fro PSG

PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe opened up on the departure of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi from the Parisian club after two years of donning the blue jersey of the French capital city club.

Messi arrived to immense fanfare, as expected from the standing of a player such as Messi, but things went downhill following two early exits by the club in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi began getting disillusioned with life in Paris and decided to opt for a switch and a change of pace as he revealed that he would be shifting base to the United States of America, where he is set to ply his trade at the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami.

Towards the end of his PSG stint, Messi was being boo-ed and jeered by the PSG ultras, who weren’t pleased with the performance of the World Cup winner in at their club.

Mbappe opened up on his opinion of the departure of Messi from the French capital.

“We’re talking about potentially the best player in football history," the 2018 World Cup winner stated.

“Personally I haven’t really understood why so many people were relieved that he was leaving. We’re talking about Messi, he should be respected — but instead, he didn’t get the respect he deserved in France. It’s a shame, but that’s how it went. He’ll have to be replaced as best as possible," Mbappe said.

Things at PSG went into overdrive after Mbappe sent a letter to the club expressing that he would not sign a contract extension to prolong his stay at the capital city club on Tuesday.

However, he also added that he hasn’t asked the club to be sold to Spanish giants, Real Madrid, who were chasing after the signing of the star Frenchman in the previous summer, which ultimately failed to materialise.

“I didn’t ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid," Mbappe said.

“I just confirmed that I don’t want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I’m happy to stay here next season," the 24-year-old explained.

Madrid are once again said to be interested in the bringing the World Cup winner to Madrid, but only time will tell if the move will come to pass this time around.