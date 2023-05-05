Lionel Messi Gets New Barcelona Tattoo, Hints at PSG Exit Ahead of La Liga Return?

Lionel Messi’s future has become a major talking point as the Argentine World Cup winner is edging closer to the end of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain. To add further fuel to the fire, Messi recently travelled to Saudi Arabia without PSG’s permission, following their 3-1 defeat to Lorient in the Ligue 1.

Messi was subsequently suspended by the club for two weeks for missing the training sessions which means, after completing his suspension, the PSG star forward will only have three games remaining to play for his club before the end of the season.

Barcelona, Messi’s boyhood club have been trying their best to lure their prodigal son back to Camp Nou but the club’s financial turmoil means any potential romantic reunion would need the La Liga giants to seriously tweak their finances.

Amidst all this chaos, Messi has seemingly gotten a new tattoo on his left leg, the tattoo features Barca’s crest on his left foot which already has his iconic number 10 as well as the Argentina badge inked on the magician’s body.

The new tattoo of Leo Messi is nothing but the crest of FC Barcelona ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5Qg8QKHxOl— Sara (@SaraFCBi) May 4, 2023

While Barcelona fanboys would be brimming with joy seeing Messi’s latest masterpiece however, it has been reported that the 35-year-old was planning to get the Barca logo embossed on his body for two years. He was still playing for the La Liga club before they couldn’t keep up with the financial turmoil and Messi had to depart for PSG.

As per Goal.com, the newest tattoo is unlikely to be any hint regarding his Barcelona return, instead, it was something he had been planning for a couple of years. The club however are trying their best to get the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner back in Spain.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are also interested in Messi and have reportedly made him an offer worth nearly £320 million ($400m) per year!

Either way, the Argentine star forward has two weeks to decide his future, and with every passing day, his PSG exit becomes more and more likely although it remains to be seen where his next destination would be.

