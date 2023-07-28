Lionel Messi Gifts Customised Headphones To Inter-Miami Teammates

Lionel Messi certainly knows how to blend with the dressing room culture, no matter which team he is playing for. Wrapping up his decorated career in Europe, Messi has recently shifted his base to America, joining Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer (MLS). The Argentine superstar made a dream debut for his new club with a last-gasp winner against Cruz Azul. Following the maiden victory for his new club, Messi reportedly presented customised Beats headphones to all his Inter Miami teammates. Right-back DeAndre Yedlin was first spotted wearing the pink and black headset, which also had the club’s emblem imprinted on it.

In his second game for the Miami-based side, Lionel Messi appeared more dangerous, scoring a brace in a 4-0 win over Atlanta United on July 26. Coming off the match, DeAndre Yedlin was asked about the headphone and the American defender was quick to confirm that it was gifted by none other than Lionel Messi.

According to Yedlin, Messi gave headphones to every player of the squad as a memento gift for his debut game. “Yeah, Messi got them for the team. I have no idea if he bought them. But he gave headphones to everybody for his first game,” Yedlin said, as reported by Mirror.

DeAndre Yedlin further revealed that Lionel Messi helped his teammate Leonardo Campana to get a ticket for his Inter Miami presentation, which was hosted at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on July 16. According to Yedlin, Campana dropped a text in the team’s group chat seeking tickets for the high-profile event. “I didn’t even know that Messi was in the group chat yet. But he popped up straight away and asked, ‘How many do you need though?’ It was as straight as that,” Yedlin recalled.

This is not the first time when Lionel Messi has surprised his dressing-room buddies with a special gift. After the Argentine captain won the long-awaited FIFA World Cup in December last year, he reportedly presented 35 gold-plated iPhones to all the players and the support staff of the Argentine squad. The personalised 24-carat iPhones reportedly had the players’ names, their jersey numbers and a logo of the Argentina national team.