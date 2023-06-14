Lionel Messi One of The Greatest, Didn't Get the Respect he Deserved in France: Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe opened up on Lionel Messi’s exit from the club after his two-year stint. Mbappe heaped huge praise on the Argentine and called him one of the greatest players in football history.

Messi is often regarded as the greatest player to ever play the game but his stint at PSG was not the ideal one. He was signed by the French giants to win the UEFA Champions League title but it didn’t turn out well as they were eliminated from round of 16 for back-to-back seasons.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or was booed by some PSG fans during his final days at the club. The PSG Ultras were also miffed with Messi after he guided Argentina to a FIFA World Cup triumph with a win over France in the final.

Messi and Mbappe formed a solid duo upfront for PSG as they linked well for two years as the Argentine turned playmaker made way for the Frenchman who acted as a strike force for the club.

The 24-year-old said that Messi - one of the greatest players didn’t get the respect he deserved in France.

“He’s one of greatest player in the history of football. It’s never good news when someone like Messi leaves”.

“I don’t quite understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. He didn’t get the respect he deserved in France”, told Gazzetta.

After leaving PSG, Messi was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Barcelona but he shocked the footballing world by announcing he will be joining Inter Miami at MLS. Messi stated that he want to move away from the limelight and he was only considering Barcelona in Europe despite interests from the other clubs. However, he chose Miami as he didn’t want to wait for Barcelona for longer after what he suffered a couple of years back when the Catalan Giants failed to offer him a contract extension at the last moment.

Apart from Messi, Sergio Ramos has also been allowed to leave and the future of Neymar, who is under contract until 2025, is in doubt with the club understood to be keen to part ways with the Brazilian.