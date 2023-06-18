Chinese Pitch Invader Who Hugged Lionel Messi During Argentina vs Australia Clash Gets Harsh Punishment

The pitch invader who interrupted the friendly contest between Argentina and Australia on Monday in Beijing has been punished for his actions during the big clash. The Chinese fan ran jumped from the stands and ran towards Lionel Messi to meet him but was caught by the security ground which escorted him out of the ground for his actions.

The crowd roared and clapped at the man’s antics, but police were not amused.

The Chinese Police have announced the punishment for his actions.

“The Chaoyang District public security bureau has already imposed administrative detention on him in accordance with the law," police said in a statement on Friday, identifying the 18-year-old by his surname Di.

Police ordered Di not to attend matches at stadiums for the next twelve months.

“Di also expressed remorse for his actions and accepted the punishment from the public security organ," the statement added, without specifying how long Di had been detained or whether he had been released.

The fans came in massive numbers to support Argentina and Messi for the friendly clash against Australia. More than 50,000 people in Beijing braved the searing heat on Thursday to watch Messi lead his team to a 2-0 win over the Socceroos. Head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that the team captain would not make the Indonesian leg of their Asian tour.

The 35-year-old confirmed in China that he won’t play the next FIFA World Cup.

“I have said several times before that I don’t think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup," he said when asked by China’s Titan Sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America.

“I will see how things go but in theory I don’t think I will be around for the next World Cup," he added in Spanish in the video published on the app Kuaishou.

He will turn 39 during the next tournament.