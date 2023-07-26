WATCH: Lionel Messi Double Inspires Inter Miami to Massive Win Over Atlanta United

Inter Miami continued their winning run as Lionel Messi found the back of the net twice in the Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United on Wednesday as the David Beckham-owned team routed their opponents 4-0 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Messi was handed his first Miami start by head coach Tata Martino on Wednesday and took just 8 minutes to net the opening strike of the game.

Sergio Busquets spotted the darting run of Messi and played the ball into the feet of his former Barcelona teammate, who collected the ball calmly to take a shot at goal, that came off the post. But, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner put the rebound into the net as he followed through with incredible precision.

Busquets MessiMessi puts us in the lead early with his second goal for the Club #MIAvATL | 1-0 | #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/JZtEpe9Hfa pic.twitter.com/GKujBMsW1V — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 25, 2023

The Argentine doubled his side’s lead in the 22nd minute of the game as he put the finishing touches on the ball in from the left flank from Robert Taylor.

Taylor ➡️ Messi for his second of the night to double the lead in the 22nd minute #MIAvATL | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/bVvzkLJdDA— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 26, 2023

Taylor turned scorer in the 44th minute with a lashing finish into the right side of the net as he connected perfectly on the volley from inside the box to give Miami a 3-goal lead going into the break for the first time in the nascent history of the club.

ROBERT TAYLOR BANGERCremaschi with the flick on to Taylor to give us a three goal lead in the 44th minute#MIAvATL | 3-0 pic.twitter.com/8T4ttw5vaY — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 26, 2023

Taylor got his second of the game as he put the ball into the back of the net yet again in the 53rd minute following Messi’s pass into the path of the 28-year-old Finnish player.

Taylor bags a brace 2️⃣Messi sets up Taylor for our FOURTH of the night #MIAvATL | 4-0 pic.twitter.com/ssG8CyqXWu — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 26, 2023

Miami secured their place in the round of 32 in the Leagues Cup following their second win in as many group-stage games, following up on the 2-1 win against Cruz Azul earlier in the week.