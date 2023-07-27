Lionel Messi's Nets Against 100th Different Team in Inter Miami's 4-0 Win Over Atlanta

Lionel Messi has kicked off life in the Americas is exceptional fashion netting thrice and setting up another in his first two games in the colours of his new side Inter Miami. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner netted a brace against Atlanta United on Wednesday in his first start for the David Beckham-owned club as the Herons romped to a 4-0 win.

The World Cup winner’s win strikes against Atlanta proved to be yet another milestone in the illustrious career of the Argentine genius, who has now scored against 100 different football clubs.

Messi got things underway on a positive note on his first start in the pink of Inter Miami as he opened the scoring after just 8 minutes from kickoff. The former PSG star latched on to the ball over the top from former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets and charged goal-bound as he tried to deposit the ball into the bottom right corner. His shot came off the post, but the 36-year-old followed up well to caress the ball into the back of the net with his right to scale yet another massive feat.

Messi doubled the lead in the 22nd minute as he tapped the ball in from inside the box following Robert Taylor’s ball into the centre of the area from the left flank. Messi made no mistake and again put the ball into the net with a deft touch.

Taylor got on the scoresheet as he became a scorer in the 44th minute of the game to hand Miami a 3-goal lead heading into the interval for the first time ever. Miami further extended their lead in the 53rd minute of the game as Taylor got his brace.

Miami’s Christopher McVey was given the marching orders in the 84th minute as the Herons were down to 10 men but managed to hold on to the clean sheet and close out the game 4-0.

This was Miami’s second victory on the bounce after Messi came off the bench to score a second-half stoppage-time winner as he slotted a free kick home to give Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul on his debut.