Lionel Messi Likely to Make First Bow in US Against Arsenal During MLS All-Stars Clash

After snubbing the opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi decided to head to the United States, having made his intentions clear as he is set to sign for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. The club co-owned by former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon David Beckham are currently sitting at the bottom of MLS’ eastern conference, but with Messi’s signing, they are looking to build a team around the Argentine World Cup winner.

Messi, who recently scored the fastest goal of his career, netting after just 79 seconds during Argentina’s 2-0 friendly against Australia, is currently on holiday and is due to fly to the United States very soon.

Argentina are due to play Indonesia next week, however, their captain will not be featuring in that game, having been allowed an early break for his pre-season.

It has been reported by Goal.com that Messi could make his first bow in the US against Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, in their MLS All-Stars exhibition game.

The Gunners are set to travel to the United States as part of their preparation for the next season, and they are set to take on the MLS All-Stars team which will be managed by Wayne Rooney.

The exhibition game will be played on July 20 in Washington DC, and Messi could make his first appearance in the USA if he is selected for the MLS All-Stars team.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the former Paris Saint-Germain forward will be included in the MLS All-Stars roster for the meeting against Arsenal but if Messi decides to give it a miss, he might make his debut for Inter Miami against Mexican club Cruz Azul on July 21.

Already the tickets for the clash between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul have started to be sold at high fees with fans eager to watch the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in flesh and blood as he is set to play outside of Europe for the first time.