'I Really Want to Win...': Lionel Messi's Statement of Intent After Inter Miami Unveiling

Lionel Messi has issued a statement of intent after signing for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami saying that he’s signed with the David Beckham-owned club to win trophies.

Messi was unveiled as Inter Miami’s latest recruit alongside former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, both of whom were presented in front of a sell-out crowd at the DRV PNK Stadium.

The 36-year-old joined the MLS club as a free agent, penning a contract through to 2025 with multiple lucrative clauses such as a percentage from shirt sales, and other bonuses.

Messi thanked the crowd for turning up in huge numbers and all the affection he received since touching down in Florida. He also said can’t wait to start training with his Inter Miami teammates.

“I want to thank all the people in Miami for this welcome, this affection since I arrived here. I am very excited to be with you. I want to thank Jose, Jorge, and David for this recognition, for making everything easy, and for making us feel at home. I really want to start training, and competing, I really want to win and for this club to keep growing," said Messi after his blockbuster unveiling.

“I hope that throughout the tournament you will continue to accompany us. Personally, I believe that my teammates are going to give everything to build this project and I am very happy to have chosen this city, to have chosen this project and I have no doubt that we are going to have a great time and we are going to experience very nice things," the star forward added.

David Beckham was also present at Messi’s unveiling, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar had huge blotches on his blazer due to the rain, however, the Inter Miami owner was ‘proud’ to welcome one of the most legendary players in the history of the sport.

“Tonight is a typical Miami welcome for one of the greatest players to ever have played the game. The fact that we have our fans in here, celebrating this moment … this is what we have created and we’re very proud of that," said Beckham during the event.

Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 during the Leagues Cup clash against MX Liga side Cruz Azul and he will have his task cut out to help lift the side managed by Tata Martino as they remain rooted to the foot of the table in MLS’ Eastern Conference standings.