Lionel Messi's Transfer to Miami Breaks Shirt Sales Record in First 24 hours

The transfer of football’s G.O.A.T to Inter Miami certainly did rock the entirety of the USA and the world. Messi has only gained more fame ever since the move. In fact, the move was so big that it broke records.

Lionel Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami broke the records for shirt sales within the first 24 hours after making a move to another team in all of sports. Messi surpassed records held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who made the infamous return to Manchester United after almost signing for their arch-rivals in Manchester City. It took the intervention of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson to convince him to switch back to Manchester United.

Messi’s record also beat the likes of Tom Brady who left his former side, New England Patriots, a side he played for 17 long years and made the switch to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which was owned by the Glazer family.

When LeBron James made the switch from the Cleveland Cavaliers to La Lakers, that was pretty big. But not as big as Messi as per Fanatics, an Americal-based company that sells jerseys online.

Messi has created more than enough hype for the MLS with his side racking up wins despite Inter Miami’s level is not. Leo has always been the competitor and will look to dominate in each and every minute he gets in what many consider to be the last phase of his wonderful career. Another reason for the huge sales is the World Cup that Messi won with Argentina which pretty much sealed the debate for, who is the best player of all time. Messi has been getting things right at the moment, with his departure from PSG getting accustomed to Inter Miami.

So far things are great for Inter Miami as they started picking up 3 wins against Cruz Azul, Atalanta United and Orlando City.

Leo will be accompanied by former teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all three of which were part of the Champions League winning side in the 2015-2016 season, Barcelona.