'Welome to the MLS, Messi': Twitter Explodes After World Cup Winner's Inter Miami Transfer Bombshell

Lionel Messi’s blockbuster mover to the MLS after his two-year stint at the French capital has sent shockwaves around the globe, particularly in the American region where football is a game picking up fast.

As news pertaining to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner hit the headlines there was a massive storm as sportsmen and commoners alike expressed their delight at seeing the World Cup Winner ply his trade in the shores of the USA.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shared an update on his social media handle that read “Welcome to the MLS Messi!! See you at Nashville".

Welcome to the MLS Messi!! See you at Nashville— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 7, 2023

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant tweeted “Welcome, Messi. Let’s get it @mls @PhilaUnion".

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill shared a video on his social media handles, welcoming the Argentine superstar to the USA.

Tyreek Hill LionelMessi pic.twitter.com/gLHfQxOtTz— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 7, 2023

A picture shared on the social media platform also depicted a mural of the Argentine genius in Miami as the city gears up for its biggest move since the inception of the club.

A Lionel Messi mural is already on display in Miami 👀 pic.twitter.com/3xdcJ9XWB3— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 8, 2023

With the USA set to play host in the year 2026, Messi’s arrival to the North American nation is sure to increase the standard and perception of the game in the country and the region.

The prices of tickets for the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami game skyrocketed as soon as news of Messi’s arrival broke.

Messi could make his Inter Miami debut on the 21st of July as the Miami-based side play host to Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener.

The least-priced ticket for the above-mentioned game, which was as low as 29 USD on Tuesday, before the announcement, saw a 1034 per cent jump on Wednesday as the price spiked to a massive 329 USD.

In an unprecedented move in the transfer market, it is also understood Messi will receive a cut from the league’s broadcasting and streaming partner Apple for new subscriptions and Adidas will also cut Messi in on the jersey sales as he makes his foray into the North American nation.