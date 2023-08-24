CHANGE LANGUAGE
Lionel Messi Inspires Inter Miami to Another Final After Dramatic Comeback Win
Lionel Messi Inspires Inter Miami to Another Final After Dramatic Comeback Win

Published By: Feroz Khan

AFP

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 07:51 IST

United States of America (USA)

Lionel Messi celebrates after a game-tying goal in the 90th minute. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi celebrates after a game-tying goal in the 90th minute. (AP Photo)

Inter Miami were 0-2 with 22 minutes left before Lionel Messi whipped in a free-kick from the left which was headed home by Leonardo Campana.

Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to a second Cup final appearance since his arrival as they beat Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties after their US Open Cup semi-final ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Miami trailed 2-0 with 22 minutes left before Messi whipped in a free-kick from the left which was headed home by Leonardo Campana.

Then in the seventh minute of stoppage time Messi, from deep on the left, picked out Campana at the back post again and the Ecuadoran forward angled home his header to force extra-time.

Miami went ahead in the first period with Benjamin Cremaschi sliding an excellent pass into the path of Josef Martinez and the Venezuelan made no mistake with a clinical finish.

But Cincinnati bounced back in the second period with Japanese winger Yuya Kubo firing a right-foot shot into the far corner past the diving Drake Callender.

The teams were at 4-4 in the shoot-out when Callender saved Nick Hagglund’s penalty for Cincinnati and Cremaschi converted to book Miami’s place in the final.

Miami, who won the Leagues Cup on penalties against Nashville on Saturday, will face the winners of Wednesday’s other semi-final between Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
