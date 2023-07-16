'Dream Came True..': Lionel Messi Given Stellar Inter Miami Welcome by Owner David Beckham

Lionel Messi officially joined Inter Miami on Sunday and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star striker received a stellar welcome message from club owner David Beckham. Having played for PSG himself, Beckham had a stint in Major League Soccer (MLS) with LA Galaxy before he headed back to Europe to join PSG.

After his retirement in 2013, Beckham wanted to become the owner of an MLS club and the England legend thus founded Inter Miami.

While the club haven’t had much success, they have signed Messi and his former Barca teammate Sergio Busquets, along with former Barca coach Tata Martino who oversaw a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of St. Louis in his opening game a day after Messi’s official signing was confirmed.

In his heart-warming message for Messi, Beckham said that his ‘dream came true’ and he was looking forward to seeing Messi take to the field for his new club.

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much," Beckham was quoted as saying via Evening Standard.

He continued, “Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch."

Messi has joined the football revolution in the USA just in the nick of time as the nation prepares to host the 2024 Copa America, the Club World Cup in 2025 and the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

The 36-year-old is set to make his debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 22.