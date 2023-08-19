Lionel Messi’s Massive Bodyguard At Inter Miami Spotted By Fans

Lionel Messi’s humongous Inter Miami bodyguard has left the internet in a bit of a frenzy. The massive figure has been spotted around the Argentine multiple times. Following Messi around on matchdays and keeping an eye on him at the touchline, the towering presence of the bodyguard has been quite tough to ignore. The hench bodyguard has also been spotted shadowing the Inter Miami forward off the team bus. The sturdy figure ensures that fans, pitch invaders or anyone else do not get within touching distance of the legendary Argentine footballer.

Anyone else noticed Leo Messi’s bodyguard?He was hired by Inter Miami pic.twitter.com/oGDjYLBnfh — Leo Messi Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) August 17, 2023

There are several clips, doing rounds on social media, in which the bodyguard can be seen gently removing the hands of fans off Messi’s shoulders. In another clip, he was seen removing an Argentina shirt that was thrown at Messi. Details about the bodyguard’s identity still have not been confirmed. The big gentleman is currently playing the role of Rodrigo de Paul who is famously known to protect Messi from physical harm on the field during international matches.

Messi took the internet by storm after announcing his shocking move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami this summer. The Argentine gave an interview to beIN Sports after his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract had expired. Messi even revealed that he no longer intended to compete in Europe. Messi said that in his two years in Paris, he did not enjoy and was unhappy. In the same interview, he also talked about why he was not considering a return to his childhood club Barcelona. Messi said that he did not want to be held accountable for the club’s transfer decisions since his signing required some players to be sold.

Lionel Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami has so far proved to be a success as the Herons are set to play in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC on Sunday, August 20. A victory in the final will mark the former Barcelona player’s 44th senior career honour. It will also help Messi in surpassing his former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves as the most decorated footballer in the history of the game. Before Messi arrived in the United States, Inter Miami were on a horrible run. They have now remained undefeated in six games in which the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has featured. Messi has managed to score nine times in those matches.