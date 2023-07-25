Lionel Messi Named Inter Miami's New Captain on His Debut Season

Lionel Messi has been confirmed as Inter Miami captain by their manager Tata Martino on Monday. Messi made a sensational move to Inter Miami as he ditched other offers from Saudi Pro League’s Al-Hilal, Barcelona and other clubs to play in Major League Soccer.

Messi made a sensational start to his new journey in Miami after coming on as a 54th-minute substitute in the 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul on Friday. The Argentine scored a clutch free-kick in the 94th minute to stun not only football but the whole sporting world as several mega stars like Serena Williams and LeBron James were also present in the stadium to witness Messi’s Magic in Miami.

Asked if the seven-time Ballon d’Or would continue to captain Inter Miami, Martino told reporters: “The other day he was (captain) too, when he entered. Yes, he will be."

Meanwhile, Messi wore the captain’s armband on his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup tie against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul when he entered in the middle as a substitute.

The club’s previous captain was Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

Inter Miami close out the two-game group stage on Tuesday when they host Atlanta United with hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup, which is a World Cup-style tournament featuring all teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

Martino also suggested that Messi and Busquets might make their first start for Inter Miami in the next match.

“Well, it is very likely that both Leo and Busi will play more time. I even think that if they are going to play more (then) we will change the dynamic and they will go maybe from the beginning. But we all know that when Leo starts, that amount of time we would be talking about is 90 minutes," said the former Barcelona and Argentina coach.

“But everything will depend on how they feel, it is only the second game that they are going to play," he said.