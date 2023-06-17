Initially Had Different Idea, Happy With Decision We've Taken: Lionel Messi on Choosing Inter Miami Over Barcelona

Lionel Messi has opened up on his big move to Inter Miami as he chose to play in Major League Soccer over a potential return to Barcelona. Messi decided to not extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain after two years in the French capital which made him once again a hot prospect in the transfer market. Barcelona were willing to sign Messi but they had to offload some players to present an offer to the Argentine which would have taken some time. However, the 35-year-old didn’t want to put him in a situation where he was a couple of years back when Barcelona failed to give him a contract extension.

Messi, a few days back, announced that he will make a move to Inter Miami as he didn’t want the players to get sold and take a pay cut to make a place for himself in Barcelona.

ALSO READ| Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente Expresses Satisfaction and Pride Following Win Over Italy

Recently, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner talked about his move to Miami as he admitted that his initial plan was to return to Barcelona but he is happy with the decision.

“I’m well. Initially, we had a different idea [to return to Barcelona]. We’re happy with the decision we have taken. I’m ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change," Messi told TV Publica.

Also Read | ‘Now I Can’t Leave’: World Cup Winner Lionel Messi Opens up on His Future With Argentina

Messi asserted that it was not an impulsive decision as he was aware of what it meant to move to Inter Miami for the next stage of his career.

“[The decision] was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing. We’re happy," he added.

On Thursday Messi’s Argentina side beat Australia in another friendly in the Chinese capital Beijing. The legendary star scored the fastest goal of his career - within 79 seconds to enthral fans in Beijing who came in big numbers to support him and World Champions Argentina. Head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that the team captain would not make the Indonesian leg of their Asian tour. The 35-year-old