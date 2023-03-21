Lionel Messi, Out for Family Dinner, Mobbed by Fans: Watch

Lionel Messi’s homecoming is nothing short of a festival now in Argentina. Messi has become a crazy topic among citizens after he led the country to lift the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy for the third time in December last year. On Monday, March 20, Messi marked his presence at a restaurant in Buenos Aires, where the footballer was spotted having dinner with his family. With the news of Messi’s visit spreading among the general public, hundreds of fans gathered outside the eatery to have a glance at the Argentine captain. In a clip going viral across the internet, Messi could be seen being surrounded by numerous fans, who were brimming with excitement to click his pictures.

Lionel Messi leaving the restaurant. Rock star. Via @M30Xtra.pic.twitter.com/sxHStBX1kQ— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 21, 2023

Lionel Messi being mobbed after leaving a restaurant in Argentina. Via @AndresLacouture. 😳pic.twitter.com/wi6A0zQG8u— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 21, 2023

Messi headed to the venue with enough police protection, which seemed useless in front of the sky-high excitement. In the footage, the PSG forward was seen being escorted by several bodyguards on his way in and out of the restaurant. Messi, known for having a golden heart, did nothing but justice to his reputation. The 35-year-old gave time to his fans and smilingly posed for their cameras.

Lionel Messi, who is now pursuing his club career in France, has jetted off to Argentina to join the national squad for a couple of friendly matches. During the international break of March, La Albiceleste will host Panama at El Monumental in Buenos Aires on March 24 before travelling to the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in the north to square off against Curacao. After completing his World Cup dream in Qatar, Messi rubbished all the claims predicting his retirement from the international circuit. Instead, the talismanic footballer expressed his desire to continue playing in the Argentina colours with the tag of the “World Champions.”

Lionel Messi’s club career has been going through a turbulent period with Paris Saint Germain suffering a humiliating elimination from the UEFA Champions League recently. The French Giants fell short of Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 fixture. Messi, a proven figure in the major tournaments, failed to alter their fate as PSG could not score a single goal in reply to Bayern’s three in the two-leg fixture.

Lionel Messi’s two-year contract with PSG will conclude in the coming summer, making the Argentine forward free to move on. While speculations have been buzzing around regarding Messi’s potential move to his former club Barcelona, fans need to wait until the French club makes their final decision.

