Lionel Messi Scores With Grounded Shot from Near the Halfway Line | WATCH

Lionel Messi extended his remarkable goalscoring streak as Inter Miami powered into the final of the Leagues Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday.

Argentina superstar Messi took his tally to nine goals in six appearances for Miami in an entertaining semi-final at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park.

Receiving the ball just past the half-way line, Messi dribbled straight towards Philadelphia’s goal and easily went past a couple of defenders breathing down his neck. Messi then ripped a shot from 30 yards past three Philadelphia defenders and the goalkeeper Andre Blake in the 20th minute that made fans who paid a record price for tickets rejoice.

Messi ran with his arms extended and then punched his fist in the air as he leapt in celebration.

WATCH:

What can't he do?! 🐐Make it NINE goals in six games for Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/HLf3zBFTmV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 15, 2023

Jordi Alba and Josef Martinez also scored in the first half for Miami, and David Ruiz scored in the second. Miami will play in the Leagues Cup championship game Saturday against either Nashville or Mexican club Monterrey.

Alejandro Bedoya scored in the second half for Philadelphia.

Tuesday’s semi-final in Philadelphia was in theory supposed to be the toughest assignment yet faced by Messi since he made his debut for Miami on July 21 after joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

Philadelphia are one of the strongest teams in MLS, and are third in the Eastern Conference standings while Miami are bottom of the table.

The Union have also been practically invincible at home, losing only once in their previous 38 games at Subaru Park. All that did not matter when Messi and co. decided to turn up.

The result means Messi will now lead Miami into the 42nd final of his career when the World Cup-style tournament for clubs from Mexico and Major League Soccer reaches its climax on Saturday. The win also guarantees Miami a place in next year’s CONCACAF Champions Cup, the top regional club tournament.

