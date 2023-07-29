Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets Join David and Victoria Beckham For Dinner at Miami's Famous 'Gekko'

Lionel Messi has been enjoying his life in the United States ever since he signed with David Beckham-owned Inter Miami. Not only did the Argentine World Cup winner score a sublime free-kick on his debut, he has since scored multiple times and provided assists to his teammates enjoying just the start he would have liked at his new Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

Recently, Messi was spotted at one of Miami’s hot joints with his family toasting after his dazzling performances as they were joined by David and his wife Victoria Beckham, and Messi’s teammate Sergio Busquets.

Messi and Co. headed for Miami’s well-renowned restaurant Gekko, which is a joint venture of Bad Bunny and David Grutman, a famous restaurateur.

David Beckham’s wife Victoria shared multiple pictures of the group’s night out on Instagram on Friday. Busquets and his girlfriend Elena Galera joined Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo as well as David and Isabela Grutman. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and his wife Aleyda Mas were also spotted in the viral images.

According to reports, the group were in the restaurant until late Thursday night before they were greeted by reporters and fans outside the venue.

Messi, 36, made an instant impact after joining Inter Miami, helped by his former Barcelona teammate Busquets as the pair helped their club defeat Mexican side Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup.

After shining on his debut, the Argentine scored twice and provided an assist during Inter Miami’s win over MLS opposition Atlanta United.

Despite the win, the club remain rooted to the foot of MLS’ Eastern Conference 12 points behind the last playoff spot with 12 games to go.

Messi and Inter Miami will return to action on August 2 in the round of 32 clash of the Leagues Cup with their opponents yet to be confirmed.