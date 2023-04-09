Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo for Most Club Goals in Europe

FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi scaled yet another landmark in a career littered with milestone moments as he surpassed fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo for the record of most club goals scored in Europe with his strike against Nice in PSG’s 2-0 away win on Saturday.

The Argentine opened the scoring with his 26th minutes strike as he found the back of the net with his magical left foot after PSG full-back Nuno Mendes found him in the centre of the area.

The goal proved to be Messi’s 702nd in European club football and helped him get past the 701 goals Ronaldo scored for clubs across Europe before leaving to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr following his tumultuous second stint with English giants Manchester United.

Messi would add more flavour to his night as he notched up yet another assist in the season as he directed a corner kick perfectly towards the middle of the box as Sergio Ramos rose highest to head the ball into the back of the net.

The assist was Messi’s 298th assist in club football, taking his goal contributions at the European club level to an incredible 1000.

PSG maintain a 6-point lead at the top of the French league with 69 points from 30 games.

Despite the records, goals and assists, Messi’s time with the Parisians hasn’t been all smooth sailing, with the PSG ultras boo-ing and whistling the seven-time Balon d’Or winner more than once during his stay at the club.

Messi was subjected to whistles from fans of the capital city club during PSG’s 1-0 loss to Lyon, which followed the Qatari-owned team’s 2-0 humiliation against Rennes. Shockingly, both losses came at PSG’s home ground of Parc des Princes.

Messi suffered the brunt of the blame after PSG were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in an unceremonious manner in the Round of 16 against German champions Bayern Munich.

The Argentine had to endure such disrespect from the fans of the club around the same time last year as PSG were ousted from the elite continental tournament by Real Madrid, who would eventually go on to win the title for a record-extending 14th time in their history.

With things in the French capital not looking as delightful as one would expect for a player of Messi’s calibre, a sensational switch back to his beloved Barcelona seems to be on the cards, provided the Catalan club can move some assets around and find a way to deal with their financial handcuffs.

Messi’s relationship with former teammate and current Barcelona head coach Xavi could weigh in on Messi’s future as the Argentine will surely take a long deep look at things come the end of the season.

