'Lionel Messi Told me That Next Week he Will Make a Decision on His Future': Barcelona's Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandes has informed that Lionel Messi will take the decision on his future next week. The Argentine forward is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain as their manager Christophe Galtier has also confirmed that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will play his final match for the French giants next week. Messi decided not to extend his contract with PSG as he has offers from Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona have also openly shared their desire to sign their legendary star back. However, the Catalan giants are waiting for La Liga to approve a financial viability plan.

Xavi said that the doors are open for Messi to join Barcelona but suggested that he wants to finish his season at PSG first and will talk about it when his contract ends.

“I have already said many times, he has the doors open here, I am the coach and I know that he will help us if he decides to come, but in the end I think we have to leave him a little alone. He ends the season there, he has a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain, he wants to finish in the best way, his contract ends and then he has earned all the right in the world to say where to go, where to end his career," he told Mundo Deportivo.

Messi, who is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game, ended his Barcelona’s journey on the wrong note after the club failed to present him with a contract due to FFP.

“I think that he has football to continue at a high level and that if he comes to Barça, what most or all of the Catalans want, especially the coach, the doors are open, I am convinced that he is going to do well," Xavi said.

top videos

The Barcelona manager has further stated that Messi has informed him he will make a decision on his future next week.

“He told me that next week he will make a decision and we have to leave him alone. In the end, if we talk about Leo every day, every day, I think he doesn’t add up either. In the end he will decide next week and now there are 200 hypotheses. In the end, he will decide his future and here the doors are open, there is no more debate."