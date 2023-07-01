Barcelona President Joan Laporta Reveals Date of Potential Lionel Messi Tribute

Barcelona president Joan Laporta opened up on his plans to give a tribute to club legend Lionel Messi despite him joining Inter Miami this transfer window. After his contract ended with PSG, Messi was heavily linked to a return to Barcelona but the club also expressed their wish to sign their greatest player back but they didn’t offer him an official contract. Messi decided not to wait longer as decided to join Inter Miami as he didn’t want the repeat of 2021 when Barcelona failed to give him a contract extension due to FFP rules in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Joan Laporta and Leo’s father Jorge Messi, who is also his agent, are planning together to give the Argentine a massive tribute for his unmatchable achievements at Barcelona.

Laporta has now stated that the club is planning Messi’s return to Barcelona for the big tribute on the opening day of Camp Nou which is under renovation at the moment.

“Barca will always be his home. I met with them to make a tribute. The opening day of the Spotify Camp Nou would be an excellent date,” Laporta told TV3.

It is highly unlikely that Camp Nou will get ready this season which means Messi have to wait for another season for his much-deserving tribute and a proper farewell at Barcelona which he didn’t get in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols at that time.

During the same interaction, Laporta also revealed that Barcelona received an offer of over 100 million euros for Dutch defender Frenkie de Jong but the club kept him as he is the player for the future.

“Last year we had €100m offer for Frenkie de Jong… and we did well not selling him. There are players who should not be on the market," he said.

Manchester United targeted De Jong last summer but he didn’t want to leave his dream club Barcelona and stayed to win his first La Liga trophy.