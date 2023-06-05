'Lionel Messi Wants to Return to Barcelona': Father Jorge Messi Confirms After Meeting With Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi has confirmed that the Argentine is looking to return to Barcelona and the mega move is still on. Jorge, who is also Messi’s agent, is on a look to find a new club for his son as he has already parted ways with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the club failed to give him a contract due to Financial Fair Play in La Liga. The Argentine is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and he won every trophy with Barcelona during his time there from 2004 to 2021.

“Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I’d love to see him back to Barça. I can say that we are confident — as Barça move is an option for sure. But you will know the future soon,” said Jorge Messi.

Jorge met Barcelona President Joan Laporta at his house to discuss the mega transfer move. Messi has been heavily linked with his former club for the past couple of months and the Barcelona president and their manager Xavi have also expressed that they want the legend back at the Camp Nou.

Renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that La Liga has given the green signal to Barcelona for their plan to sign Messi. However, the club is yet to present an official contract to Messi.

Messi left PSG last Saturday after their final game of the season.

“After two seasons in the capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to a conclusion at the end of the 2022-23 season," the club said in a widely expected announcement.

“I would like to thank the club, the city of Paris and its people for these two years. I wish you all the best for the future", said Leo Messi.

Meanwhile, a staggering move to Saudi Arabia is also on the cards for Messi as senior officials from Al Hilal have flown to France to try and seal a deal for Messi after the 35-year-old played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

The Saudi delegation plans to meet Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, with the aiming of completing the signing as soon as possible, sources told AFP on Sunday.