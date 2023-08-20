CHANGE LANGUAGE
Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Worldie for 10th Goal in Seven Games for Inter Miami | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Worldie for 10th Goal in Seven Games for Inter Miami | WATCH

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 08:22 IST

Nashville

Lionel Messi celebrates with his Inter Miami teammates (AP)

Lionel Messi scored his 10th goal in just his seventh game to hand Inter Miami the lead early against Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final.

Lionel Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, giving his squad an early lead against Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.

Messi’s goal was a thing of beauty as the Argentine superstar turned back the clock to send the ball curling into the top corner and in to the back of the net.

The ball landed at Messi’s feet in the 24th minute after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliott Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.

WATCH:

Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.

(More to follow…)

