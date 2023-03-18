Lionel Messi's Father Refutes Claims Striker Left PSG Training Over Fallout With Manager

Lionel Messi took the internet by storm after the Argentine skipper was seen leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training early. Rumours spread that Messi’s growing frustration with PSG head coach Christophe Galtier compelled the World Cup-winning striker to leave the training session early on Friday. Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, has now finally opened up on the matter.

Jorge has vehemently denied claims that his son left practice session early following a fallout with PSG head coach. “How long are they going to lie? Where are the tests? Ahhh what is it, all fake. OK! For many what to put I don’t know and believe nothing…. We are not going to tolerate more inventions to gain followers," Jorge wrote on Instagram.

Just a few weeks ago Messi was involved in a confrontation with PSG’s Vitinha. Messi was upset after a harsh tackle by the Portuguese midfielder at a training session.

Messi’s dreams of winning the Champions League in PSG colours were shattered after the Parisians had to endure a defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich earlier this month. Following the heart-breaking Champions League exit, talks of Messi’s possible contract renewal with PSG gained more prominence. Messi’s current contract with PSG is set to expire this summer but it is still not clear if the 35-year-old will extend his stay at the Parc Des Princes-based outfit.

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier recently claimed Messi is happy at the club.

“I know that Leo and the sports management talk a lot. I don’t know the ins and outs of the discussion. As for whether Leo should stay, that’s everyone’s will. Leo is happy in the locker room," the 56-year-old Frenchman said at a press conference.

After playing 65 matches for PSG, Lionel Messi has so far scored 29 goals for the French giants. In this Ligue 1 season, he has till now recorded 13 goals and as many assists for PSG. Messi, in his next assignment, is expected to take the field against Rennes in a Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday, March 19.

