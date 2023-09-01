Lionel Messi's MLS Game Against Nashville Sees Floyd Mayweather and Ken Griffey Jr in Stands

Lionel Messi has taken the United States by surprise as several stars continue to tune in to watch the Argentine magician do wonders for the Inter Miami. Floyd Mayweather is the latest to join the list as the former combat athlete was spotted at the DRV PNK Stadium this Wednesday during Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer (MLS) game against Nashville. Mayweather was not the only star in attendance. Major League Baseball (MLB) Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joined the former professional boxer to watch Messi’s magical display. The duo have joined the likes of LeBron James, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled and Derek Jeter to have witnessed the Argentine superstar play live.

Lionel Messi failed to win his first game since his arrival to the United States against Nashville this Wednesday. Both teams played out a goalless draw. Messi appeared to be a bit frustrated as the Herons dropped points after failing to breach Nashville’s defence. Before this fixture, Inter Miami were on a nine-match winning streak.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut got off to a remarkable start as the Argentine came up with a jaw-dropping late winner against Cruz Azul. In his first MLS game against the New York Red Bulls, Messi scored his first goal of the league. He scored an 89th-minute goal to help Inter Miami pick up a 2-0 win in their first MLS game with the Argentine World Cup winner.

Arguably, the greatest ever to play the game, Lionel Messi shocked the football world when he announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to join Inter Miami earlier this summer. It is safe to say that Messi’s arrival in Miami has breathed new life into the American squad. The MLS side were in ruins, sitting at the bottom of the MLS points table with no hopes of winning the trophy. After his arrival, Messi led his side to Leagues Cup glory earlier this month which marked the 44th trophy of his career, sealing his legacy as the most decorated footballer in history. He was phenomenal in all of those games as he scored 10 goals and provided three assists. Messi also bagged both the Player of the Tournament and top scorer of the Tournament awards for the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami currently sit in the 14th position of the Eastern Conference standings in MLS. Despite Messi’s heroics, Inter Miami are highly unlikely to secure a playoff position this season.