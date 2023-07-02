Live Transfer Window Updates: Dominik Szoboszlai Set to Join Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe Saga Continues

Live now
Live Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing summer transfer window as football clubs from across the globe are trying hard to strengthen their squad. Kylian Mbappe saga remains the highlight of the ongoing Transfer Window as after his bombshell regarding not signing the contract extension the rumours are rife that PSG won’t let him go for free next season and will accept a bid of around 200 million Euro for the Frenchman. Meanwhile, United States winger Tim Weah completed a transfer to Juventus on Saturday, fulfilling a dream his father once had of playing for the storied Italian club.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Dominik Szoboszlai has signed the official contract with Liverpool and the club will make the official announcement soon regarding their new signing.
After missing out on Declan Rice, Manchester City have shifted their focus now as according to the Sun, they are looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and are ready to offer £90 million.
The 23-year-old Weah, who is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, signed a five-year contract with Juventus on the day the transfer market opened in Italy.
Liverpool are expected to sign Dominik Szoboszlai soon from RB Leipzig. The reports suggested that both clubs have reached an agreement, while the medical tests are also completed as the signing will be announced soon.