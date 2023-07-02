Live Transfer Window Updates: Dominik Szoboszlai Set to Join Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe Saga Continues

Read more

The 23-year-old Weah, who is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, signed a five-year contract with Juventus on the day the transfer market opened in Italy.

Liverpool are expected to sign Dominik Szoboszlai soon from RB Leipzig. The reports suggested that both clubs have reached an agreement, while the medical tests are also completed as the signing will be announced soon.