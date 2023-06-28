Liverpool in The Race to Sign Kylian Mbappe for Record Fee: Report

Since his failed move to Madrid in the summer of 2022, Kylian Mbappe has not been linked with any club in the recent past, until now. A report from the Spanish news outlet MARCA has suggested that Liverpool could get into a bidding war with Real Madrid for the player’s signing. The French forward had previously mentioned his will of playing for the Los Blancos but he decided to stay at PSG, penning down a two-year contract that ran until 2024 with the option to extend for another year. However, PSG’s recent disappointments in the Champions League had led to Mbappe not triggering his contract extension, sparking transfer rumours again.

According to MARCA, the English club is willing to pay more than $300 million for the French superstar. Jurgen Klopp has always been open about how much he adored Mbappe er and how much he wished to sign him but the finances were too much to handle for the club at the time. It seems like Liverpool has finally figured out a way to generate the transfer fee and with Madrid’s recent signing of Jude Bellingham for a fee of $100 million, the Spanish club is currently on a backfoot in their pursuit of Mbappe.

“They told me that they were very angry. The Emir is very upset,” FIFA agent Marco Kirdermir told MARCA. The same report also suggests that the Qatari-owned club was not at all happy with Frenchman’s decision as it has put the club in a weird situation. The owners were confident that Kylian would renew for another year. His rejection of the proposal risks him leaving for free in the summer of 2024 after his contract expires.

“Everybody knows I wanted to leave last year but things are different now. In sporting terms and personally. Leaving my country wasn’t the right thing. There’s a sentimental aspect to this and the sporting project has changed as well. We spoke for months about the sporting project and we spoke about the money just for a few minutes,” said Mbappe last summer.

The Frenchman grew up idolising Cristiano Ronaldo and has always wished to play in the pristine white colours of Madrid. In the summer transfer saga of 2022, Kylian Mbappe decided to snub Madrid to stay at PSG. According to him, his visions perfectly aligned with the club’s sporting project and it was the primary reason why he signed a new deal. However, with PSG’s recent failures in tournaments and a tense environment in the locker room, Mbappe is not happy anymore.

While the situation is a little dicey for the French club, Kylian Mbappe has all the cards in his hands and it would be interesting to see what decision he makes next. A move to Madrid would be the likely step for his career considering his love for the club. We will have to just wait and see if Liverpool can persuade Mbappe to sign for them.