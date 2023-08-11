Liverpool Make Record-Breaking 110 Million Pound Bid To Acquire Moises Caicedo From Brighton

Liverpool’s midfield rebuild is in full effect as the Reds splurged big to acquire what might just be the final piece of the puzzle.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign talented midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a record-breaking price tag of 110 million pounds, outbidding Premier League rivals Chelsea who apparently bid around 100 million for the youngster in the process.

This deal would break the club’s transfer record, which stands at £75m for Virgil van Dijk. It also shatters the British record fee, an accolade previously held by Chelsea when they splashed £107m on Enzo Fernandez.

🚨 Liverpool reach agreement with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo for British record £110m. #BHAFC held auction using midnight deadline. #LFC highest bidder, #CFC at £100m. Personal terms a formality + medical planned for Friday in Liverpool @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/cUS7TdNWyL— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 11, 2023

Personal terms are yet to be agreed between Caicedo and Liverpool but are expected to be a formality, with a medical planned for Friday.

Back during last season’s January transfer window, Premier League rivals Arsenal registered their interest in acquiring the Ecuadorian’s signature from Brighton as they registered a 70 million pound bid.

But, Brighton’s management held firm and turned down the offer, only to reap the benefits now. They set a deadline for midnight on Thursday for bids to come in - and provided their valuation was met, they would go with the highest bidder.

Arsenal moved on from Caicedo as they went big to acquire Englishman Declan Rice from West Ham United, but this meant that the window was open for others to pitch in to acquire the services of the young Ecuadorian this summer. And Chelsea were the first to try their chances.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino has been involved in a complete overhaul of the squad. And after losing talents such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante, Chelsea were looking slim in the midfield and this sparked the Blues’ pursuit of Caicedo.

But, their persistent pursuit seems to have been rudely interrupted as Liverpool came in with a whopping bid in the last minute to whisk away the youngster from Chelsea.

Liverpool themselves have been undergoing a rebuild of their own as Jurgen Klopp’s side have been active in the window acquiring the likes of midfielders such as Dominik Szoboslai and Mac Alister in order to fill in the gaps left by veterans such as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

When asked about the move in a press conference, Klopp said, “Some things we didn’t expect to happen this summer, Hendo, Fab, that we didn’t think about, when that happened we gave it a go".

He was directly questioned on whether Caicedo was due for a medical on Friday morning, as is widely reported, but he refused to confirm.

“It’s nothing I can really say about that, that’s the truth,” Klopp insisted.

“Let’s do it step by step. Let’s see what happens in the next hours or days, then we have enough time to talk to about that.”