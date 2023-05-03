Liverpool Manager Klopp Charged with Improper Conduct by FA over Rant at Referee

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after his furious rant at referee Paul Tierney.

Klopp landed himself in trouble with the authorities after blasting Tierney following the explosive end to Liverpool’s 4-3 win against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

The German celebrated Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner, which came after Liverpool had blown a three-goal lead, by charging down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks.

Klopp was booked but later claimed what Tierney said to him was “not OK", claiming he did not know what the official “has against us".

The 55-year-old said the referee was acting against Liverpool based on past experiences, which has landed him with a misconduct charge and a potential touchline ban.

The FA’s statement said “they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute".

“I probably have to expect the punishment," said Klopp, speaking before he learned of the charge, who has until Friday to respond.

“I think the refs think I questioned the integrity (of their colleague), which when I am calm and sitting here I don’t do, but in that moment I just describe my feelings.

“I am very sure he is not doing it intentionally but we have a history and I cannot deny that.

“Of course they didn’t happen intentionally but they are still there and it’s a feeling and nothing else.

“I know the refs were really angry about what I said and now go for it. I heard I was lying.

“I did a lot of things that day but I didn’t lie. I shouldn’t have said a couple of things but lying was not one of them."

