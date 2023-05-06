Liverpool Plan to Make Big Move for Brighton Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister: Reports

Scoring nine goals and claiming one assist in the Premier League, Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has put up a tremendous performance this season. The Argentine was also instrumental in guiding La Albiceleste to a remarkable World Cup triumph last year. Mac Allister was expected to draw attention from big clubs in the summer transfer window and Liverpool have now reportedly made a presentation to lure the World Cup-winning footballer from Brighton. As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside-based outfit have come up with a financial proposal for Mac Allister. Romano further mentioned that Liverpool will push for the transfer in the coming weeks. There is no agreement between the two parties currently but Romano believes that Mac Allister, in all likelihood, will leave Brighton soon.

🚨 Liverpool have presented their project and also financial proposal to Alexis Mac Allister. The club will insist in the next weeks; discussions advancing but agreement not done yet. #LFCFeeling remains Alexis will 100% leave Brighton and it will be early, May or June. pic.twitter.com/Z7sJ0qValK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 4, 2023

A report published by The Guardian claims that Liverpool have accelerated their push to sign Alexis Mac Allister. The report also mentions that Brighton are quite confident of landing English midfielder James Milner from Liverpool this summer. With Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo set to depart at the end of this season, Liverpool will have to sign new players to strengthen their midfield. Liverpool’s desire to sign Mac Allister is an open secret but there are others clubs who are willing to secure the services of the former Boca Juniors player. Manchester United are reportedly planning moves to sign him next summer.

Alexis Mac Allister, in his last assignment, scored a vital goal against Manchester United to earn full three points for Brighton. The 24-year-old converted from the spot in the 98th minute of the Premier League fixture to secure Brighton’s 16th win of the season. After representing the Seagulls in 106 matches, Mac Allister has found his name on the score sheet 19 times. “I know what this club gave to me and I’m really grateful, really happy to be here. I try to transmit that to my teammates, the young players, the South American players that we’ve got. It’s a fantastic team, like a family. Every time I get to the pitch I really enjoy it,” Mac Allister reportedly told Sky Sports after Brighton’s win against Manchester United.

Alexis Mac Allister’s current contract with Brighton will run until June 2025. Mac Allister had struck a new deal with Brighton just weeks before leaving for his FIFA World Cup campaign last year. In international football, he has featured for Argentina on 16 occasions.

