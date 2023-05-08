Liverpool Pushing to Sign Next Kevin De Bruyne from Serie A Champs Napoli

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski may shift his base to Liverpool after manager Jurgen Klopp’s interest in his services. Last year, a report by Calciomercato claimed that Liverpool was quite close to receiving Zielisnski’s signature, but the deal did not happen. With Klopp thinking about bolstering the midfield, Zielinski will reportedly be approached again to join the Reds in the coming summer transfer window, according to Polish outlet Meczyki.

Zielinski currently has a release clause of $63m. But the high price tag won’t stop Liverpool as Napoli might be ready to accept $38m as his release clause with the footballer entering the final year of his existing contract.

Piotr Zielinski has improved significantly during his two-year spell at Napoli. Even after being a midfielder, Zielinski has marked his presence on the scoresheet on several occasions. He got eight goals and five assists to his name last season. In the ongoing season, the 28-year-old has scored seven goals while providing ten assists in Napoli’s dominating run in the Italian league. The Parthenopeans are leading the Serie A table with 83 points and looking promising to win their fourth title this season.

Zielinski has represented Poland in 80 games so far. Around three years ago, Zbigniew Boniek, the head of the Polish Football Association, compared Zielinski with Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne in terms of talent and quality. Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Boniek looked hopeful of Zielinski becoming “a top player” in future.

“In my opinion, Zielinski already has better quality than Kevin De Bruyne. Obviously, they are different types of players, but they are all able to make an impact on the squad,” Boniek said.

As per a report by Liverpool.com, the Reds were previously eager to sign a younger Piotr Zielinski ahead of the 2016 season. Zielinski was playing for Udinese at that time and Liverpool placed a bid of $12m to sign the youngster. Klopp personally spoke to Zielinski, who was keen to play in the English club football.

Napoli made a bid for the Polish midfielder at the same time and Udinese decided his sell the promising footballer to the Italian side. Since then, Liverpool have kept their eyes on Zielinski and the opportunity might come in the next summer.

