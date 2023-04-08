Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal Coverage on TV And Online

Liverpool will aim to turn to the winning ways when they host Arsenal in the forthcoming Premier League fixture. The high-voltage encounter is slated to take place at Anfield on April 9. The match will begin at 9 PM IST. Following their memorable 7-0 victory over Manchester United, Liverpool have been going through a turbulent period. They endured a humiliating elimination from the UEFA Champions League after losing the Round of 16 fixture to Real Madrid. The Reds also could not win a single league game since the United fixture as well. In their last appearance, Jurgen Klopp’s boys were held to a goalless draw by Chelsea.

On the other hand, Arsenal might have been knocked out of the Europa League recently but they are looking unstoppable in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side is now sitting at the top of the table with 72 points in 29 matches. They thrashed Leeds United in the last league appearance, winning the home fixture 4-1. A victory against Liverpool will help increase the Gunners’ point difference with second-placed Manchester City, who have now 62 points in 28 matches.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Arsenal will take place on April 9, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Liverpool vs Arsenal be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Arsenal begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Arsenal will begin at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 match?

Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 match?

Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

