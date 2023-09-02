Liverpool vs Aston Villa Live Football Streaming For Premier League Match: How to Watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa Coverage on TV And Online

This weekend’s Premier League action will see Liverpool take on Aston Villa. The Reds have maintained good form in the league with two wins in their last three games. They are also one of the six teams to remain undefeated in the competition. Coach Jurgen Klopp will be looking to continue to their brilliant run as they face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Anfield Stadium will host the Premier League clash on September 3. Often regarded as one of Europe’s most difficult stadiums to play in, Anfield Stadium has hosted some of the most iconic Premier League matches of all time. Aston Villa have won their last two fixtures in the league and currently acquire the seventh position.

Liverpool were halted to a draw by the London-side Chelsea, in their opening fixture of the Premier League. They got their first win against AFC Bournemouth on August 19 with a 3-1 scoreline. They beat Newcastle United 2-1 in their third Premier League game. Liverpool currently face a complicated situation as Virgil Van Dijk is set to miss the clash against Aston Villa after his red card against Newcastle. Ibrahima Konate, on the other hand, is still recovering from an injury. It looks like Joe Gomez is their only beacon of hope ahead of the weekend’s clash.

Aston Villa disappointingly lost their season opener after conceding five goals against Newcastle United. They next recorded wins against Everton and Burnley.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be played on September 3, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League match Liverpool vs Aston Villa be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be played at Anfield.

What time will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will start at 6:30 PM IST on September 3, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Aston Villa Premier League match?

Liverpool vs Aston Villa match will be televised on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How do I watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa Premier League match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Aston Villa match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Liverpool and Aston Villa For the Premier League game?

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohammed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz

Aston Villa Probable XI: Robin Olsen, Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Lucas Digne, Moussa Diaby, John McGinn, Ollie Watkins