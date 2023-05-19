Liverpool vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match Live?

Liverpool and Aston Villa will lock horns in a riveting Premier League fixture on Saturday, May 20. The Reds will be aiming to register their eighth successive victory when they host Aston Villa at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side would want to do well in this match since this will be their final match at their home ground in the 2022-23 Premier League season. A victory against Aston Villa will keep Liverpool alive in the race for the top four on the points table.

Few will bet against the Reds as they come into this match after routing Leicester City 3-0.

On the other hand, Aston Villa will have to bring their A-game if they are to compete against Liverpool. Villa has not had a great record against Liverpool of late. The likes of Douglas Luiz, John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia will be crucial for Villa’s chances.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villabe played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be played on May 20, Saturday.

Where will the match between Liverpool and Aston Villabe played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be played at Anfield.

What time will the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on May 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz.

Aston Villa Probable Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins.