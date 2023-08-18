Liverpool vs Bournemouth Live Football Streaming For Premier League match: How to Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth Coverage on TV And Online

Liverpool will take on AFC Bournemouth in their second Premier League fixture of the new season on Saturday. The two teams have opened their respective campaigns with a draw. Both the Reds and Bournemouth will be looking to get back to winning ways early in the competition.

The Premier League clash will be played at Liverpool’s home turf, Anfield Stadium on August 19. Bournemouth will be playing their second league game in one of Europe’s most intimidating stadiums this Saturday.

Liverpool were active participants in the preseason ahead of their next club campaign. They recorded three wins in the five games they played. Their first victory came in a 4-2 thriller against Karlsruher. The Reds drew their next game 4-4 against Furth before blowing Leicester City away 4-0. They lost 3-4 to Bayern Munich followed by another 3-1 victory over Darmstadt. They played Chelsea in their first Premier League fixture and the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Bournemouth played five games in their preseason, recording two wins and conceding two defeats. They began their campaign for Premier League glory against West Ham but none of the teams could score a deciding goal as the game ended 1-1.

Liverpool are heavy favourites to pick up the win on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Bournemouth can have any say during the game.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will be played on August 19, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Liverpool vs Bournemouth be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will be played at Anfield Stadium.

At what time will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will start at 7:30 PM IST on August 19, Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match?

Liverpool vs Bournemouth match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How do I watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Bournemouth match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Liverpool and Bournemouth For the Premier League match?

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Mohammed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander Arnold

Bournemouth Probable XI: Neto, Max Aarons, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez, Philip Billing, Joe Rothwell, David Brooks, Ryan Christie, Jaidon Anthony, Dominic Solanke